'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

To celebrate what would have been the T'Challa depicter's 44th birthday, Marvel Studios unveils a new intro graphic on the Disney+ streaming version of 'Black Panther'.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday. The studio has unveiled new opening credits for the late actor's movie "Black Panther" on the Disney+ streaming version.

In place of the usual opening logo sequence showing characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new intro graphic displays photos and footage of Boseman in "Black Panther" as well as behind-the-scenes moments of the late actor.

There are also glimpses of screenplay featuring T'Challa's dialogs, including his famous line "Wakanda Forever" and his message which reads, "In times of crisis the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers." The opening credits end with Marvel Studios logo with new purple backdrop instead of red. "Black Panther" rolled out a purple carpet in lieu of a red one for its world premiere in 2018.

Disney chairman Bob Iger teased the tribute on Twitter, writing, "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

Meanwhile, fellow actors took to social media to pay tribute to Boseman on his birthday, with MCU star Mark Ruffalo posting behind-the-scenes footage of the T'Challa depicter hugging co-star Anthony Mackie. "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment," he wrote in the caption.

"Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o posted along with a picture of her with Boseman, "Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman." Kerry Washington shared a picture of Boseman smiling and added in the caption, "Remembering you today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday King."

Boseman, who was born on November 29, 1976, died on August 28 of this year at 43 years old after a secret battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed with the illness in 2016, but continued filming several movies, including "Black Panther", "Da 5 Bloods", "21 Bridges" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", in between receiving treatment for his cancer.