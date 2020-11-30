 
 

F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Hospitalized Following Car Crash at Bahrain Grand Prix

The Formula 1 driver has been admitted to a hospital after he survived a horrible car accident that resulted in his vehicle catching fire at the car race in Bahrain.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has survived a terrible crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Frenchman suffered burns to his hands and other injuries, according to reports, and will spend Sunday night (29Nov20) in hospital before he is allowed to go home.

Grosjean appeared to lose control of his car, which was split in two after colliding with a barrier. The vehicle then burst into flames. The driver was dragged clear 15 seconds later and limped to a medical car as the race was stopped.

A statement from his Haas team bosses reads, "Following medical evaluation by doctors at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean will remain in hospital overnight to be treated for burns sustained on the back of both hands after his opening lap incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. All X-rays performed on Grosjean came back clear of fractures."

Haas boss Guenther Steiner tells Sky Sports, "I just spoke with him on the phone, he's in a clear state of mind, he's good. He's still staying in the hospital overnight, they want to keep him there. But he told me and not the doctor he feels good. It seems nothing is broken. He's got his hands bandaged from the burns, but otherwise he said he has no burns or nothing. He was very upbeat, I would say, so very happy."

Reigning world champion and the eventual race winner Lewis Hamilton called the crash "horrifying."

