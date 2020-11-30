 
 

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant
Instagram
TV

Bosses at NBCUniversal apologize and make donation to Selena's charity organization after joking about her kidney transplant in an episode of the rebooted 'Saved by the Bell' show.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Saved By The Bell" producers have apologised for joking about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant in the revived show.

The "Rare" hitmaker received a kidney from her friend, actress Francia Raisa, after being diagnosed with lupus, and the programme's executive producers, along with bosses from Peacock and NBCUniversal, were quick to say sorry after making fun of the situation during episode six of the reboot.

"We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health," they told Us Weekly. "We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

  See also...

During the episode, two of the show's stars argue over who donated a kidney to Selena while the words "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" are seen written on the walls.

The scenes prompted a new hashtag, #RespectSelenaGomez, which started trending on Twitter, with fans of the "Wolves" singer taking to the platform to express their anger.

Francia also addressed the situation, writing on her own page, "Appreciate the apology but let's not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall."

"As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!"

You can share this post!

F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Hospitalized Following Car Crash at Bahrain Grand Prix

Summer Walker Calls Out London On Da Track and His Baby Mamas in Angry Rant
Related Posts
Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Signs Josie Totah for Lead Role

'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Signs Josie Totah for Lead Role

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes 'Young Rock'
TV

Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes 'Young Rock'

Jack Whitehall's Dwarf Comedy Routine Yanked Off Air Following Backlash

Jack Whitehall's Dwarf Comedy Routine Yanked Off Air Following Backlash

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

Joss Whedon Quits New TV Project 'The Nevers' Following 'Justice League' Drama

Joss Whedon Quits New TV Project 'The Nevers' Following 'Justice League' Drama

Ron Howard Reacts to Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard's 'Apollo 13' Tribute in 'The Mandalorian'

Ron Howard Reacts to Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard's 'Apollo 13' Tribute in 'The Mandalorian'

10 Couples Who Found Love on 'Dancing with the Stars'

10 Couples Who Found Love on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant