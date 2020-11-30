 
 

Rapper Lil Yase Dies After Gunned Down in San Francisco

Rapper Lil Yase Dies After Gunned Down in San Francisco
Instagram
Celebrity

The up-and-coming rapper passed away over the weekend at the young age of 25 as he was gunned down after allegedly leaving a recording studio in San Francisco.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Up-and-coming rapper Lil Yase was shot and killed early Saturday (28Nov20) morning).

According to TMZ, the Sunnyvale, California native, real name Mark Antonyyo Alexander, was only 25 years old when he died in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area.

His shock death comes one day after Yase shared a series of snaps wishing his followers a happy Thanksgiving, writing "If my n***a trippin den I'm trippin it's up wit UNK," along with the hashtag "#HappyThanksGivin (sic)."

  See also...

Sources close to the star claim he was with his team late Friday night at a recording studio in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, and he allegedly left by himself around 11.30 P.M. or midnight (PST), saying that he'd be right back.

However, by 1.00 A.M. news broke of Yase's death by shooting, with his body having been discovered somewhere in the East Bay - which is almost an hour away from where he was last seen alive.

On Saturday afternoon the Instagram account for Highway 420 Productions shared a post in honour of the fallen "Get It In" rapper, alongside a clip of the star that read, "We appreciate all the love and support... Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y'all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you."

Fellow artists like Slimmy B, Derek King, Lil Slugg, and Shawn Eff were among those posting condolences and RIP messages on the comment section of Lil Yase's last Instagram post following his sudden passing.

You can share this post!

Original Darth Vader Star Dave Prowse Dies at 85

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon
Most Read
Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body
Celebrity

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell Back Halima Aden for Quitting Runway Over Religious Beliefs

Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell Back Halima Aden for Quitting Runway Over Religious Beliefs

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

Laverne Cox Urges Authorities to Do Better When It Comes to Protecting Transgender People

Laverne Cox Urges Authorities to Do Better When It Comes to Protecting Transgender People