Rapper Lil Yase Dies After Gunned Down in San Francisco

The up-and-coming rapper passed away over the weekend at the young age of 25 as he was gunned down after allegedly leaving a recording studio in San Francisco.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Up-and-coming rapper Lil Yase was shot and killed early Saturday (28Nov20) morning).

According to TMZ, the Sunnyvale, California native, real name Mark Antonyyo Alexander, was only 25 years old when he died in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area.

His shock death comes one day after Yase shared a series of snaps wishing his followers a happy Thanksgiving, writing "If my n***a trippin den I'm trippin it's up wit UNK," along with the hashtag "#HappyThanksGivin (sic)."

Sources close to the star claim he was with his team late Friday night at a recording studio in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, and he allegedly left by himself around 11.30 P.M. or midnight (PST), saying that he'd be right back.

However, by 1.00 A.M. news broke of Yase's death by shooting, with his body having been discovered somewhere in the East Bay - which is almost an hour away from where he was last seen alive.

On Saturday afternoon the Instagram account for Highway 420 Productions shared a post in honour of the fallen "Get It In" rapper, alongside a clip of the star that read, "We appreciate all the love and support... Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y'all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you."

Fellow artists like Slimmy B, Derek King, Lil Slugg, and Shawn Eff were among those posting condolences and RIP messages on the comment section of Lil Yase's last Instagram post following his sudden passing.