NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon
The NASCAR pit crew member and his new wife Blakley passed away after colliding head-on with a truck on the highway in the Florida Keys during their honeymoon.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - NASCAR pit crew member William 'Rowdy' Harrell and his new wife Blakley were killed in a head-on car accident while on honeymoon in the Florida Keys this week (24Nov20).

Officials from Hendrick Motorsports shared the sad news on the company's website, revealing that Harrell, 30, and 23-year-old Blakley had tied the knot just three days before their tragic deaths.

The announcement went on to call Harrell a "stand-out tire carrier' and noted his eight-season run with Hendrick, which most recently included a position on the team of NASCAR driver Alex Bowman.

He was also twice named a NASCAR Xfinity Series champion pit crew member during his previous stint with JR Motorsports.

A preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol stated that Harrell's vehicle crossed the centre line of a two-lane highway and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, reported NBC Sports.

The truck's driver was reportedly treated for minor injuries while two passengers were airlifted from the scene in critical condition. Everyone involved in the crash had been wearing seatbelts.

"Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley. They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match," Harrell's crew chief Greg Ives shared in a statement.

"Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance. Rowdy shared his love with the people around him and was loved in return."

