Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

The former 'Home and Away' actress is set to walk down the aisle for the second time as she says yes to Patrick Whitesell's marriage proposal after a year of relationship.

Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Pia Miller is engaged to her talent agent boyfriend Patrick Whitesell.

The former "Home and Away" star, 37, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post, showing off her new rock from her 55-year-old American beau.

Pia, who reunited with her man in Malibu, California five days ago, captioned the photo, "PW²."

In the picture, the pair are seen holding onto glasses of sparkling wine and sharing a celebratory toast, in front of a vista, after spending time apart amid the pandemic.

The star was previously married to sportsman Brad Miller from 2007 to 2015. They share a son named Lennox, who they welcomed in October, 2006, and Pia also has another son, Isaiah, from a previous relationship.

Pia Miller was first linked to Patrick Whitesell last year. She was previously engaged to Tyson Mullane while Patrick was previously married to Lauren Sanchez, who is now reportedly engaged to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Pia and Patrick went public for the first time at the Halloween Party last year and followed it up by making their relationship Instagram official on Christmas Eve. The pair later made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards in February.

Without mentioning Patrick who resided in Los Angeles, Pia said in an interview earlier this year that she divided her time between U.S. and her home country. And when the pandemic hit, she stayed connected with her "friends and family that live all over the world" via internet. "Let's just say FaceTime has really gotten a run for its money recently!" she said.