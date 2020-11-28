Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Insisting that he never calls his teen daughter Heaven Hart a 'h**' in his stand-up special on Netflix, the 'Ride Along' actor urges in a new Instagram video, 'Stop with the false narrative.'

Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart landed in hot water after his recent stand-up special, "Zero F**ks Given", as people accused him of being sexist and dragging black women. In the Netflix special, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor could be seen joking about her 15-year-old daughter Heaven Hart by apparently comparing her to a "h**."

Recalling the time when she went to him to talk about her crush, Kevin said, "A week goes by, 'Dad, I don't like Rob no more.' I like this boy named Tim.' " He went on saying, "Instantly, in my mind, I said, 'My daughter a h**. This is h** s**t. This is h** s**t. H** activity right in front of my face.' "

It didn't take long before the remarks earned him criticism, prompting the comedian/actor to defend himself. In a video he shared on Instagram on Friday, November 27, the 41-year-old suggested that his critics only wanted to see his downfall. Insisting that he never called his teen daughter a "h**," Kevin urged, "We gotta stop. Stop with the false narrative, it's a false narrative that’s being created."

Referring to audio-based social media platform Clubhouse, where he discussed the joke, "If you were in the Clubhouse and a part of the conversation, this wasn't about black women. It wasn't about me going against black. The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having h**-like activity. I gave an answer to it. Here's what it is, guys: I'm not calling my daughter a h**, I'm saying what she did is h**-like activity."

He went on adding, "I called three former h**s I know and asked them, 'Is this h**-like activity?' ... Stop with the false narratives and the click bait and the back-and-forth."

Captioning the clip, "The Upside" star wrote, " 'Zero F**ks Given' Relax.... #ComedicRockStarS**t ....Go watch Zero F**ks Given Now on Netflix @netflixisajoke ......Let me make this clear.....THIS IS NOT AN APOLOGY....this is common sense.....also THIS IS WHY I MADE THIS SPECIAL!!!! This is why....now go stream that b***h!!!!! Let's goooooo #ItsComedyNotPolitics."