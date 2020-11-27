 
 

Nicole Kidman Struggling With Parenting and Loneliness Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nicole Kidman Struggling With Parenting and Loneliness Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
Glamour UK Magazine/Steven Chee
Celebrity

The Australian actress talks about life amid the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic as she struggles to support her children and cope with her own loneliness.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman is struggling to support her children as they grapple with the emotions of having to social distance amid the pandemic.

The actress, who shares 12-year-old Sunday Rose and nine-year-old Faith with singer Keith Urban, admits it has been difficult to keep pair apart from others as the global health crisis continues.

"Our kids - because we travel, and we won't be apart - are used to having to learn online," Nicole tells Glamour UK, "but the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions."

"For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily. That's a whole thing, which every parent will be going through. And, then there's a nine-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends."

  See also...

Kidman adds that dealing with her own issues surrounding isolation has made 2020 that much more challenging.

She adds, "I pine and yearn for my friends too."

Thankfully, she has had Urban to lean on. "They say loneliness is the great killer," she adds. "It causes so much pain and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can't even hug anymore."

"Loneliness is an epidemic. So, I am very fortunate to come home to him. My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now."

You can share this post!

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz
Related Posts
Nicole Kidman Speaks on Daughters' Agony Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nicole Kidman Speaks on Daughters' Agony Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nicole Kidman's Secret Language With Sister Left Hugh Grant Captivated

Nicole Kidman's Secret Language With Sister Left Hugh Grant Captivated

Nicole Kidman Struggling to Keep Her Young Children Off Social Media

Nicole Kidman Struggling to Keep Her Young Children Off Social Media

Nicole Kidman Regrets Not Being 'More Careful With the Sun' After Skin Cancer

Nicole Kidman Regrets Not Being 'More Careful With the Sun' After Skin Cancer

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance