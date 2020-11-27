 
 

Susan Kelechi Watson Flooded With Messages From Online Suitors After Breakup

The 'This Is Us' actress is stunned by the countless messages she received from suitors on social media after she called off engagement with Jaime Lincoln Smith.

  Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - "This Is Us" star Susan Kelechi Watson can't believe the number of men vying to date her online after sharing her single status.

The actress announced she is no longer engaged to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith on Instagram earlier this month (Nov20) as she celebrated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' White House victory.

"And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year," she wrote.

However, Susan may not be single for long as she's received countless messages from potential suitors online.

  See also...

"I have to admit it's like, a little bit new to me," she confessed on U.S. talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan". "I was so out of the loop with like, this other section of the DMs (social media direct messages). I was only getting (DMs from) my friends and people I follow but there was this whole other world waiting on this page and I was like, 'Oh!' "

"There were some interesting things in the DM universe," she quipped.

Asked if she'd responded to any of the men seeking to take her out - even virtually, she said, "I did not, I'm a punk" - before detailing what she's really looking for in a partner.

"A good sense of humour," she shared. "I love to laugh, so that's big."

"You know, if they're handsome and sexy and all of it," she added, "that's not bad, that's not negative."

