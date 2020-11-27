Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

WENN Celebrity

The 'Friends' actor is taking his relationship with longtime girlfriend to the next level as he pops the questions just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

AceShowbiz - "Friends" star Matthew Perry is engaged.

The actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, just before America's Thanksgiving holiday.

"I decided to get engaged," he tells People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Hurwitz, a literary manager, and Perry have been dating for two years and reportedly spent the holidays together last year.

The happy news comes just days after Perry announced the much-anticipated HBO Max "Friends" reunion has been rescheduled to March (21), after it was postponed earlier this year due to coronavirus.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The wedding will be Matthew Perry's first. He previously dated Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts, and Lizzy Caplan.

He kept his relationship with Molly Hurwitz low key. She confirmed their relationship in a sweet Valentine's Day tribute this year. "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," she captioned his picture while welcoming him to Instagram.

The actor only joined the social media early this year. "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…," he posted a clip of himself dancing.

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4#friendsforlife," co-star Lisa Kudrow responded by sharing their throwback picture.

"I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap," Jennifer Aniston quipped. "Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER."