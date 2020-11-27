Larry King Allegedly Admitted to Hospital for Heart Issues

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Larry King Show' host has reportedly been hospitalized for some time as he has an incredibly difficult year mourning the death of two of his children.

Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving medical treatment for "heart issues and other things."

The news was first reported by the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, with a source telling the outlet that King has been in the hospital for some time - and even spent his 87th birthday there on 19 November (20).

The talk show host's health scare comes after an incredibly difficult year, which has seen him lose his two children. King's son Andy, 65, died suddenly in August and his daughter Chaia, 51, died of lung cancer just days later.

Admitting he was "heartbroken" while confirming the sad news on Facebook, the star wrote at the time, "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer," King continued. "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child."

"My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes," he concluded. "In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

King shared Chaia with ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship, after the two got married.

The broadcaster is also father to son Larry King, Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and sons Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.