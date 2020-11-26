'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account, Rainey, who is currently pregnant with her and Mark's baby, shares that she 'couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever' with him.

AceShowbiz - Mark Cuevas is taking his relationship with Aubrey Rainey to the next level. Around one month after announcing that he and his girlfriend of less than a year are expecting their first child together, the "Love Is Blind" star shared the happy news about their recent engagement.

The 26-year-old popped the big question on Sunday, November 21 in front of their immediate family as well as two of her friends. The surprise proposal took place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Spilling details of the proposal, he told PEOPLE, "I set up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to light up their building the color of the gender, disguising the proposal as a gender reveal!"

Mark further claimed that he did "about a month's worth of planning and coordinating trying to make sure Aubrey didn't catch on to the surprise." On how his fiancee reacted to his proposal, he said, "Aubrey was very surprised because she thought we were going to the venue, but I blindfolded her so she wouldn’t know where we were actually going."

Speaking about the emerald cut 3-carat diamond sparkler he presented Aubrey, Mark shared, "Brilliant Earth is the company I used and I designed it myself!" The TV personality added his 25-year-old fiancee "was over the moon with the ring."

Aside from sharing details of his proposal to PEOPLE, Mark also took to Instagram to make public his engagement. On Wednesday, November 25, he posted the proposal photos he released exclusively to the magazine on Instagram, and wrote along with a flower and a ring emoji in the caption, "Forever sounds good baby."

Mark's fiancee Aubrey also made use of social media to share her excitement over their engagement. In her own Instagram post, she gushed, "I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you. I couldn't feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you!"

The engagement news came a month after Mark confirmed Aubrey's pregnancy. In late October, he put out a photo of them with his lady love holding a sonogram photo for the camera. "Baby Cuevas 4.29.21," he announced. Just days prior, he revealed on Instagram TV that they are expecting a son.

Before dating Aubrey, Mark was engaged to his fellow "Love Is Blind" contestant Jessica Batten. The pair broke up after his ex-fiancee left him at the altar, and said she could not marry him due to their 10-year age difference.