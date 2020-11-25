 
 

Wendy Williams Reignites Bow Wow Feud by Insinuating That He's a Flop

It doesn't take long for Bow Wow fans to defend the musician, who birthed several hits including 'I'm a Flirt', 'Shortie Like Mine' and 'I Think They Like Me' while starting an acting career at the same time.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is definitely not a fan of her foe Bow Wow. In a new episode of talk show "The Wendy Williams Show", the host insinuated that the "Growing Up Hip Hop" star was a flop artist with no hits.

During her popular "Hot Topics" segment on Tuesday, November 24, Wendy asked DJ Suss One, who replaced DJ Boof following his abrupt exit last month, to "name one hit record that Bow Wow has had in his 27-year career." As DJ Suss One looked hesitant, Wendy went on to say, "That's right, rub your beard."

It didn't take long for Bow Wow fans to defend the musician, who birthed several hits including "I'm a Flirt", "Shortie Like Mine" and "I Think They Like Me" while starting an acting career at the same time. "Not Wendy trying my mans Bow Wow like that like I said earlier, Bow Wow is an OG in the game.. a legend! Put some respect on his name!" one fan slammed the TV host. Another fan added, "Wendy Williams asked name one hit by Bow Wow...SIS YOU REALLY TRIED IT!!!"

This arrives after Bow Wow urged older rappers to humble themselves. "Some of these older guys are starting to look like haters. You not pose to understand the music but lets praise these young artist[s] for making a way for themselves. Some of y'all old heads have to accept its over and find a new way to continue on your legacy. Doesn't look good on y'all resume," so he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"I'm all for whats going on. I love what these young brothaz is doing! Keep it up you guys are now! And the future of this business ... don't let anyone tell you different," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Wendy and Bow Wow's beef started after she criticized the latter for his comment on his ex Ciara in an interview. "It's very distasteful, you know what I'm saying? We've all had somebody before we had you, man, but to be shirtless in a club, calling her a b***h, you are so wrong for that," Wendy said of the matter.

Bow Wow quickly clapped back at Wendy by sharing a picture of her in a bikini. "They say its a hot girl summer," he captioned it, seemingly trying to body shame the 52-year-old.

