Christina Perri Losing Daughter After Hospitalized for Pregnancy Complications

The 'A Thousand Years' singer announces her baby girl 'is at peace now,' less than two weeks after telling her followers that her baby would need to undergo an immediate surgery upon arrival in the world.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christina Perri is dealing with an expecting parent's nightmare yet again. The "A Thousand Years" hitmaker, who suffered a miscarriage almost one year earlier, was faced with another tragic loss when she lost her baby girl days after she was hospitalized for pregnancy complications.

The 34-year-old shared the devastating news via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24. "last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," she wrote alongside a picture of her and husband Paul Costabile holding the child's finger.

Minutes earlier, Christina's husband Paul shared a similar photograph with the same accompanying message. He, however, added in his caption, "It's been a rough couple weeks and we're so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

The heartbreaking post came less than two weeks after the "Human" songstress told her Instagram followers that her baby would need to undergo an immediate surgery upon arrival in the world. "There's a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment," she first shared in the November 12 post.

"Basically there's a complication with the baby's intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital," the musician, who shares 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley with Paul, added. "We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen."

Christina first got candid about her pregnancy complications in a Tuesday, November 10 post. Revealing her hospitalization, she shared on Instagram Story, "Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan. Baby is having an issue, so Im gonna be here till its time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early (sic)."

This was not the first time Christina suffered a loss. Back on January 10, she told her fans via Twitter, "today i had a miscarriage. baby was 11 weeks old. we are shocked & completely heartbroken." She continued, "we were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like its also important to share this news too (sic). i want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

