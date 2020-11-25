 
 

Jillian Michaels Shades Teddi Mellencamp's All in Life Accountability Program: 'Stay in Your Line'

Jillian Michaels Shades Teddi Mellencamp's All in Life Accountability Program: 'Stay in Your Line'
Instagram
Celebrity

'I would say, stay in your lane. And when you're in your lane, do your work,' the trainer and nutritionist says during her appearance on '#ADULTING' podcast with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Trainer and nutritionist Jillian Michaels is not impressed by Teddi Mellencamp's "All In" diet and fitness program, which previously also landed her in hot water. The former "The Biggest Loser" coach threw ashade at Teddi's accountability program during her appearance on "#ADULTING" podcast on Tuesday, November 24.

Speaking with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher, Jillian weighed in on Teddi's program and Tanya Zuckerbot's F Factor. "Unfortunately I don't know anything about them. Are they registered dietitians or are the certified nutritionists?" she said. When Abigail told her that Teddi and Tanya had "opinions" instead of degrees, Jillian responded, "I make sure that everything I put out in the world is a heavily vetted and backed by research."

"You know, these women are not, they're not nutritionists. They're not registered dietitians. It sounds like they're not certified fitness experts," Jillian continued. "And it doesn't sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program. And I could very well be wrong -- I don't know -- but it doesn't sound like they did."

  See also...

Urging "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Tanya to get back to where they are originally good at, Jillian added, "So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane. You don't see me commenting on politics? I don't understand half of these policies. I'm not an economist. I didn't go to school to study foreign policy. You know what I mean? That's not my lane... I would say, stay in your lane. And when you're in your lane, do your work."

While Teddi has yet to respond to Jillian's diss, she previously defended her All in Life coaching for diet, weight loss and fitness. "I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it's something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it's not something you want to sign up for, you don't," she explained in her Instagram video back in September.

"That's why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning. We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come," she went on saying.

You can share this post!

John Travolta Shares First New Photo on Son Ben After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

Kelly Clarkson Says Divorce Allows Her to Be the Best Version of Herself
Related Posts
Teddi Mellencamp Asks for Prayer Ahead of Four-Month-Old Daughter's Planned Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp Asks for Prayer Ahead of Four-Month-Old Daughter's Planned Neurosurgery

'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp and Husband Give First Look at Newborn Baby

'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp and Husband Give First Look at Newborn Baby

Teddi Mellencamp Expecting Third Child With Husband

Teddi Mellencamp Expecting Third Child With Husband

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Covid-19 Diagnosis

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Covid-19 Diagnosis