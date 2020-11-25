Jillian Michaels Shades Teddi Mellencamp's All in Life Accountability Program: 'Stay in Your Line'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Trainer and nutritionist Jillian Michaels is not impressed by Teddi Mellencamp's "All In" diet and fitness program, which previously also landed her in hot water. The former "The Biggest Loser" coach threw ashade at Teddi's accountability program during her appearance on "#ADULTING" podcast on Tuesday, November 24.

Speaking with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher, Jillian weighed in on Teddi's program and Tanya Zuckerbot's F Factor. "Unfortunately I don't know anything about them. Are they registered dietitians or are the certified nutritionists?" she said. When Abigail told her that Teddi and Tanya had "opinions" instead of degrees, Jillian responded, "I make sure that everything I put out in the world is a heavily vetted and backed by research."

"You know, these women are not, they're not nutritionists. They're not registered dietitians. It sounds like they're not certified fitness experts," Jillian continued. "And it doesn't sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program. And I could very well be wrong -- I don't know -- but it doesn't sound like they did."

Urging "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Tanya to get back to where they are originally good at, Jillian added, "So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane. You don't see me commenting on politics? I don't understand half of these policies. I'm not an economist. I didn't go to school to study foreign policy. You know what I mean? That's not my lane... I would say, stay in your lane. And when you're in your lane, do your work."

While Teddi has yet to respond to Jillian's diss, she previously defended her All in Life coaching for diet, weight loss and fitness. "I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it's something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it's not something you want to sign up for, you don't," she explained in her Instagram video back in September.

"That's why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning. We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come," she went on saying.