John Travolta Shares First New Photo on Son Ben After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

The 'Pulp Fiction' actor posts a sweet snap of him hugging his youngest child from behind to celebrate the boy's 10th birthday, four months after Kelly's passing.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Travolta has shared the first photo of his youngest child for the first time since the passing of Kelly Preston. Four months after his wife of nearly three decades succumbed to breast cancer, the "Pulp Fiction" actor treated his online devotees to a new photo of Ben to celebrate the young man's 10th birthday.

On Monday, November 23, the 66 year-old Hollywood star posted on Instagram a happy photo of him and his young son. Along with the snap which captured him hugging his birthday boy from behind, he simply wrote, "Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!"

John's friends and fans were quick to join in the celebration. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee sent out a birthday wish by writing, "Happy Bday Big Ben!!!!!!" A fan chimed in, "Happy 10th beautiful boy. No doubt your mumma is close by smiling down from heaven." Another one added, "Happy Birthday, Ben."

  See also...

Also commemorating Ben's milestone was John's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. Sharing a picture of her brother on her Instagram page, she penned, "Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life. Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back."

The birthday tribute came out more than a month after the "Gotti" star shared a throwback portrait of Ella and Ben on the photo-sharing platform. "TBT 'My babies,' " he noted in the late October post that displayed his daughter holding up her baby brother.

A little over one month before celebrating Ben's special day, John offered a heartfelt dedication for Kelly, who died at the age of 57. On what would have been his late wife's 58th birthday in mid-October, he posted on the photo-sharing site, "Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

