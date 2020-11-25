 
 

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Music

After the 'July' singer was unraveled to be among the Best New Artist contenders at the 2021 Grammy Awards, her father Billy Ray Cyrus shares his excitement for her via social media.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus could not contain her tears of joy over her first Grammy Awards nomination. Upon learning that she has been listed as one of Best New Artist contenders at the 63rd annual awards show, the "July" singer paid an emotional tribute to her mom Tish Cyrus and her team for the achievement.

On Tuesday, November 24, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to share her reaction. "IM A GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!! i'm in a puddle of tears in bed after being woken up and told IM NOMINATED AS BEST NEW ARTIST. my mom at the beginning of the year wrote in her intensions book for me to be nominated for a grammy... mom you've always been and are my biggest fan. thank u i love you so much," she began her lengthy message alongside a video of her crying.

Noah went on to extend her gratitude to her team and fans. "thank you to my team and my cyrens. @zachkardisch you go above and beyond for me and you're the best manager and friend/brother to me. thank you to everyone that took part in the making of 'The End of Everything' EP," she stated. "thank you PJ for always being there for me and making me feel like my best self as a person and artist. thank you beyond measures to the recording academy for listening and truly hearing my music."

"this is such an honor and i am in utter shock. thank you so much from the bottom of my heart i truly can't believe it my mind is going a thousand miles a minute and i am beyond grateful and full of love and gratitude," the younger sister of Miley Cyrus concluded. "i know my grandma is looking down on me and this is from her. thank you mammie i wish you could be here for this."

  See also...

Noah's first-ever nomination from the prestigious awards show was also met with joy by her country singer father Billy Ray Cyrus. Sharing a throwback photo of himself with her on Instagram, he exclaimed, "Congratulations @noahcyrus on your #Grammy nomination!!!!!!! You deserve it! Soooooo happy and proud of you! Be a jack hammer!!!!!!"

The Best New Artist category at Grammy Awards 2021 sees Noah being up against the likes of Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Says Kids' Laughter Helps Her Overcome Sorrow After Miscarriage

'Love Island' Star Megan Barton Hanson Doubles Down on Scott Disick's DM Criticism: It's 'Ludicrous'
Related Posts
Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles at 18: 'I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly'

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles at 18: 'I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly'

Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother's Death

Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother's Death

Noah Cyrus Covers Mac Miller's Song for Charity to Honor Late Rapper

Noah Cyrus Covers Mac Miller's Song for Charity to Honor Late Rapper

New Boyfriend! Noah Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With Smokepurpp

New Boyfriend! Noah Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With Smokepurpp

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed