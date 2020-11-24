 
 

Sophia Loren Calls 'The Life Ahead' Success 'A Testament to the Beauty' of Italian Cinema

WENN
Movie

In her much-anticipated film return since 2009's 'Nine', the movie veteran stars as Holocaust survivor Madame Rosa who takes in a 12-year-old street criminal after he robs her.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Movie veteran Sophia Loren is celebrating her "great pride for Italian cinema" following the global success of her much-anticipated film return in "The Life Ahead".

The actress last appeared on screen in 2009's "Nine" and is thrilled that the Netflix production, directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, has been embraced by audiences all over the world.

The film has been in the top 10 since it debuted last week (ends November 20) in countries like the U.S., Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Greece, France, and Brazil.

The Italian language film has debuted with critical acclaim for both the movie and its star. It earns pleasant 94% fresh at the reviews aggregator on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, Loren's performance in the flick has generated Oscar buzz for her. Should the actress, who took home the Best Actress title in 1961 for "Two Women", earn a nod through it, it would be her first nomination since 1964’s Marriage Italian Style.

"We made La Vita Davanti a Se with all our heart and soul and the fact that it has touched the hearts and souls of so many people around the world fills me with immense gratitude and great pride for Italian cinema," Loren said in a statement.

Ponti added, "I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the outpouring of love this film has received worldwide. For our film to be ranked in the top 10 in so many countries, including America, is a testament to the beauty and the global spirit of Italian cinema."

"The Life Ahead" is Loren's biggest opening ever and has landed her at the top of the Oscars Best Actress buzz list.

In the film, Loren stars as Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old street criminal after he robs her.

