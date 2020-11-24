 
 

Neil Patrick Harris to Poke Fun at Nicolas Cage's Career in 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Neil Patrick Harris to Poke Fun at Nicolas Cage's Career in 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'
WENN/FayesVision
Movie

The upcoming action satire, which is set to be released in March 2021, has also cast Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan with Tom Gormican in the director's seat.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Neil Patrick Harris will be helping to poke fun at Nicolas Cage's career after signing on to play his talent agent in upcoming action comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent".

The "Ghost Rider" star is set to portray a fictionalised version of himself as a debt-ridden Cage, desperate to land a part in Quentin Tarantino's next movie, only to find himself taking on a vastly different role as a real-life informant for the C.I.A. after agreeing to attend the birthday party of a Mexican super fan - a billionaire who is believed to be a drug cartel kingpin.

"The Mandalorian"'s Pedro Pascal has been cast as the super fan, while Tiffany Haddish will play a rogue government agent, and "Catastrophe" actress Sharon Horgan has boarded the project as Cage's ex-wife.

  See also...

Now Harris has also joined the fun as the actor's agent.

Production on the film is already underway, with Tom Gormican directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Producing "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. Meanwhile, Lionsgate's by James Myers and Brady Fujikawa oversee the project with the studio's Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio. The movie is currently scheduled for release in March (21).

In addition to "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", Neil's upcoming works include the fourth "Matrix" film, in which he will star opposite Keanu Reeves. and the limited series "It's a Sin" for Channel 4 and HBO Max.

You can share this post!

Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Gets a Release Date Pushback to 2022

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway
Related Posts
Nicolas Cage to Channel Himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Nicolas Cage to Channel Himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Most Read
'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script
Movie

'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

Kristen Stewart: Growing Up Would Have Been Easier If There Were Gay Christmas Rom-Coms

Kristen Stewart: Growing Up Would Have Been Easier If There Were Gay Christmas Rom-Coms

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Original 'Scream' Director After Completing Reboot

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Original 'Scream' Director After Completing Reboot

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

'Predator 5' Could Be Set in the Past

'Predator 5' Could Be Set in the Past

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token

Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

Shawn Mendes Partners With Manager to Venture Into TV and Film With New Production Company

Shawn Mendes Partners With Manager to Venture Into TV and Film With New Production Company

Johnny Depp Accepts Award Behind Bars in Bizarre Photo After Losing Libel Suit

Johnny Depp Accepts Award Behind Bars in Bizarre Photo After Losing Libel Suit

Sophia Loren Calls 'The Life Ahead' Success 'A Testament to the Beauty' of Italian Cinema

Sophia Loren Calls 'The Life Ahead' Success 'A Testament to the Beauty' of Italian Cinema

George Clooney Raves Over Young 'Midnight Sky' Co-Star: She Puts to Shame Lot of Grown Actors

George Clooney Raves Over Young 'Midnight Sky' Co-Star: She Puts to Shame Lot of Grown Actors

Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Gets a Release Date Pushback to 2022

Jessica Chastain's 'The 355' Gets a Release Date Pushback to 2022