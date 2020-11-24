 
 

Director Tristram Shapeero Offers Lukas Gage 'Unvarnished Apology' Over Zoom Call Remarks

Director Tristram Shapeero Offers Lukas Gage 'Unvarnished Apology' Over Zoom Call Remarks
Instagram
Celebrity

Shortly after insisting that he won't be apologizing again for insulting the 'Euphoria' star's apartment, the director claims to be 'using the word 'poor' in the sense of deserving sympathy.'

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Director Tristram Shapeero has issued an apology to "Euphoria" star Lukas Gage after insulting his apartment during a Zoom audition.

Gage hit headlines when he shared a short clip of the recorded audition to his Instagram page, writing alongside it: "psa: if youre a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings."

In the clip, Shapeero can be heard saying: "These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like I'm looking at his background, and he's got his TV and you know..." as Gage reacts with a cringe face, telling him: "Yeah, unmuted."

"I know, it's a s**tty apartment. That's why (you should) give me this job, so I can get a better one," adds the American Vandal actor.

"Oh my god, I am so, so sorry... I'm mortified," the director says in embarrassment, as Gage quips, "Listen, I'm living in a four-by-four box. It's fine, just give me the job, and we'll be fine."

While Shapeero insisted earlier on Monday, November 23 that he wouldn't be apologising again as there's more to the story, he has since issued a statement doing just that.

  See also...

"Despite what is probably wise advice: to say the least possible and let this pass, I have decided to come forward, take responsibility, make the apology Mr. Gage deserves, and offer some background for my unacceptable and insensitive remarks..." the formal apology reads.

"First and foremost I offer Mr. Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words, my unprofessional behaviour during the audition and for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved. My job is to evaluate performers against the part I am trying to cast. Lukas deserved better."

Shapeero adds that the audition "took place in August, after four months of lockdown". He continues to explain that he was "using the word 'poor' in the sense of deserving sympathy, as opposed to any economic judgment."

"My words were being spoken from a genuine place of appreciation for what the actors were having to endure, stuck in confined spaces, finding it within themselves to give a role-winning performance under these conditions," the letter continues.

"As I say on the video, I'm mortified about what happened. While I can't put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube, I move forward from this incident a more empathetic man; a more focused director and I promise, an even better partner to actors from the audition process to the final cut."

Shapeero signs off "with humility and gratitude."

Gage has yet to respond to Shapeero's apology.

You can share this post!

'To All the Boys' Star Jordan Fisher Marries Ellie Woods After Postponed Wedding

Sophia Loren Calls 'The Life Ahead' Success 'A Testament to the Beauty' of Italian Cinema
Related Posts
Report: Director Tristram Shapeero Won't Apologize Over Lukas Gage Zoom Call Incident

Report: Director Tristram Shapeero Won't Apologize Over Lukas Gage Zoom Call Incident

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Most Read
Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
Celebrity

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail