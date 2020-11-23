 
 

Alicia Silverstone Torn Apart by Son's Decision to Cut Long Hair After Enduring Bullying

While 9-year-old Bear is 'so excited' with his new look, the 'Clueless' alum shares an emotional post to reveal her son's reason to grow his hair before cutting it.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alicia Silverstone could not help but feel torn apart by her only son's decision to cut his hair. Nearly two months after revealing that Bear Blu Jarecki had endured bullying from other children for sporting long hair, the Cher Horowitz depicter in "Clueless" shared an emotional post over his latest milestone.

On Sunday, November 22, the 43-year-old documented his son's haircut process in an Instagram video. The clip began with her asking her "excited" 9-year-old, "What are we doing right now?" He then replied, "Cutting my hair." The actress pressed on by asking the reason behind his decision, which prompted her boy to answer, "I have no idea."

In the caption of the post, Alicia wrote, "Yes, It's true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby's growing up, I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second." She added, "The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new."

The Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer of "The Baby-Sitters Club" went on to share her belief that Bear will resort back to having "long hair again in the future." While she was emotional over it, she declared her support for her little man as stating, "No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes."

Two months prior, the ex-wife of S.T.U.N. frontman Christopher Jarecki informed her Instagram followers that Bear was made fun of due to his long locks. "One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," she first divulged.

"After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said 'please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,' " she continued. Proud of how her son handled the situation, she boasted, "That's my boy! He knows who he is."

