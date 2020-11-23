 
 

P. Diddy Recalls Spending Summer With Amish Family as Kid

Celebrity

The Bad Boy founder remembers the 'life-changing' summer he spent as a child with an Amish family as he supports a virtual charity gala along with Mariah Carey.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean "Diddy" Combs spent a valuable summer as a kid staying with an Amish family.

The "Bad Boy for Life" hitmaker reminisced about a time spent at a bed and breakfast in New Hampshire, where he learned to play tennis, during the Fresh Air Fund's virtual gala.

"My name is Sean Love Combs and I am a former Fresh Air Fund kid. I grew up in Harlem. We didn't have any summer camps," he hip-hop mogul declared.

  See also...

"I went and stayed with an Amish family, and that was crazy because there was no electricity and things like that - it helped me to survive," he said of his experience with the Christian group in North America. "It helped me... to have those experiences that (tell you) everything's going to be all right. There's no electricity. The Fresh Air Fund changed my life - as you can see."

Mariah Carey, whose career-development camp is a part of the organisation, also made a cameo during the online event, explaining the basis for her Camp Mariah, the summer camp for low-income children from New York.

"When I began, I had one simple idea... to create a summer camp where kids feel safe, have fun and learn something," detailed the "GTFO" star. "And today, Camp Mariah is still going strong. It motivates me, in return, to keep doing my best."

Dubbed "Sparkle & Shine," the gala was held on Thursday, November 19. Opened and closed with exclusive sets by DJ Cassidy, it was hosted by June Ambrose.

