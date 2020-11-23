 
 

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

The 'Mamma Mia!' actress name-checks the former First Lady as she shows off her rapping skills in an adaptation of the 2018 critically-acclaimed Broadway show.

AceShowbiz - Meryl Streep raps about Michelle Obama in a brand new track from her movie musical "The Prom".

The star performs the original song "Wear Your Crown" in the flick, also starring Nicole Kidman and James Corden, with the "Mamma Mia!" star spitting bars about the former FLOTUS.

"Gotta wear your crown or your tiara / Now is the time to bust out the mascara / Who needs shade, there's nothing dullah," Meryl raps. "We're living life in full technicolour / But if your sparkle starts to fade / Go out and start your own parade."

"And if somebody starts in with new drama / Just go high like Michelle Obama," she adds in the tune, which was written during post-production because director Ryan Murphy decided the movie needed to "end on a high."

Co-songwriter Adam Anders told USA Today they wrote a female-empowerment pop/Broadway hybrid "that would encompass all of the emotions of the film, but wrap it all in an uptempo banger you can dance to."

"Of course, we had to do this all during Covid, so it all had to happen via Zoom sessions as we were locked down," he assured.

"The Prom" is due to hit Netflix on 11 December (20).

"We wrote a song that was a sad song, but it didn't fit with the tone of the movie," Ryan Murphy said. "And then we got to the end of the movie, with the end-credit design sequence. When I saw that, I think we needed an end-credit song that's about the women. It's about the female power in the film. I told the songwriting team and the composer, 'Let's do something upbeat, that we can send people out in a celebratory fashion, and let's have all the women do the vocal tracks. Furthermore, let's have Meryl Streep rap."

