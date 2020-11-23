Prince Harry Named World's Sexiest Royal Despite Giving Up His Title

WENN Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex tops the list of the world's sexiest royals, beating his own brother William, Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, and Prince Felix of Luxembourg.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry may have relinquished his role as a senior British royal, but he's picked up a new one - World's Sexiest Royal.

Despite being relieved of his royal duties as he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex relocated to California with young son Archie, the pair remain popular with People magazine readers.

A poll indicates the Duke of Sussex beat out big brother William, as well as several other royal heartthrobs, including Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, and Prince Mateen of Brunei, for the title.

The win comes a year after Harry was also deemed People's Sexiest Dad Alive.

The father of one, who gave up his royal title and moved to California with wife Meghan Markle and their young son Archie, beat famous faces like Ryan Lochte and Ryan Reynolds last year.

"Our little man is our number one priority," he said of his kid in August, "but our work after that is the second priority and we're just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

In another separate occasion as he talked about his charity efforts, the Brit explained, "Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity."