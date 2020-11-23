 
 

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has reportedly donated $13,000 to the Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends that previously cared for his late grandmother.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has reportedly pledged more than $13,000 (£10,000) to the hospital which cared for his beloved late grandmother.

The singer, 29, gave officials at Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends the money to put towards buying outdoor musical instruments to use in a sensory garden, reported The Sun newspaper.

According to the publication, the donation came from Ed's charity The Framlingham Foundation Trust, with an annual report filed by the charity revealing, "A donation to Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends 'Sensory Garden Project' was given to assist with the purchase of outdoor musical instruments for the rehabilitation and recuperation of patients."

"Such patients include day centre clients, dementia patients and those with special needs and sensory disabilities in the community."

The Framlingham Foundation Trust was set up by Ed with $664,452 (£500,000) to help groups and causes in Suffolk, England.

The "Shape of You" hitmaker spoke candidly about his late grandmother in an essay for the book "Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You", writing, "I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother's final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days."

"Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I'm in the area and it's like meeting old friends."

Despite being worth an estimated $213 million (£160 million), Ed said he is grateful for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) and has made use of it several times in the past few years.

"The NHS is unique. It can be taken for granted, or just accepted as the norm, but it's not the norm," he added. "Without sounding cheesy, it's the backbone of our country and idolised by me and millions more."

