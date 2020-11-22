 
 

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Celebrity

The 'Shots Fired' femcee helps give Fashion Nova a huge sale boost as her new collection becomes a hit monster by raking in more than $1 million in just one day.

  • Nov 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion has given Fashion Nova bosses a huge sales boost after her new collection raked in $1.2 million (£904,000) in just 24 hours.

The "Savage" hitmaker dropped her bumper 106-piece clothing range for the label on Wednesday (18Nov20), with designs including jeans, denim corsets, jumpsuits, faux fur outerwear, and even matching gear for pets - all offered in a wide range of sizes.

According to TMZ, the partnership proved to be a huge hit on day one as fans rushed to snap up their favourite items online.

The hip-hop star is the latest celebrity to join forces with Fashion Nova officials - her "WAP" collaborator Cardi B also released a popular clothing collection for the budget-conscious brand last year (19).

It's not the only reason Megan has to celebrate - she released her debut studio album, "Good News", on Friday.

It features collaborations with the likes of Beyonce Knowles, SZA, City Girls, and Big Sean.

"I feel like I had been through so much. I was just finally ready to commit to the process," Megan said of the album. "When I'm by myself, that's when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard - just visualize it with me."

In one of the songs called "Shots Fired", she took a dig at Tory Lanez and former friend Kelsey following the shooting drama involving the trio.

"You shot a 5'10" b**ch with a .22," the femcee took a dig at Tory's height. "Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets."

Meanwhile, she referred to rumors suggesting Kelsey slept with Tory while he's hooking up with her, "I know you want attention from the n****s that I get. I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place."

Kelsey fired back, "The most weirdo s**t she could've ever said." She also said she "would never want a soul like [Megan's]."

