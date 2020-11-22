Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

WENN Movie

The 'Magic Mike' actor is reuniting with filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Universal's long-gestating big screen project, the classic Monsters movie reboot.

AceShowbiz - Actor Channing Tatum is reuniting with his "21 Jump Street" directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller to star in a Universal Classic Monsters movie reboot.

It's not known which of the Universal Pictures' characters the film will focus on, but it's described as "a modern-day, tongue-in-cheek thriller," according to Deadline sources.

The Untitled Monster Project will be based on an original idea by Tatum's filmmaking partner Reid Carolin, a producer on the Magic Mike franchise, and will be developed into a script by Wes Tooke.

Universal Classic Monsters is the name given to the group of horror and sci-fi films produced by Universal Pictures officials in the early-to-mid 20th Century, with beloved characters including Frankenstein, The Mummy, Dracula, and The Invisible Man, which was recently remade with Elisabeth Moss and Aldis Hodge.

A Dracula remake by Universal was released in 2014. Titled "Dracula Untold", it chronicled an origin story of the titular character and starred Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon, and Charles Dance.

Meanwhile, a new adaptation of "The Mummy" came out in 2017. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, it followed a soldier who's trapped in an ancient tomb. It starred Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe.

The Monsterverse has been in the works for a long time. Chris Morgan, who headed the project Kurtzman, once said, "We're exploring issues of family identity and questions of, 'Where do I belong in the world?' "

"We're creating a mythology, so we're looking at this canon and thinking, 'What are the rules?' " Kurtzman explained. "What can we break and what are the ones that are untouchable? The idea is that we have a deep bench of brains to consult with about how their monster fits into our world as we go forward."