Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' actress jokingly addresses her beau's steamy photo on PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue when guest-hosting 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish could not help but take credit for Common's sizzling appearance. Upon learning that her boyfriend has made it into PEOPLE's annual list of 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, the "Girls Trip" actress proudly stated that she gave advice to the "Come Close" rapper on how to get his stunning abs.

The 40-year-old jokingly addressed her beau's steamy look, which was featured in the magazine's special issue, while guest-hosting the Friday, November 20 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". She first quipped, "I helped him with those abs," before telling the audience, "Now, y'all can look but you can't touch, alright? That's for me."

Tiffany went on to recall the day she came to the 48-year-old's house when he was preparing for the photoshoot. "We gon' have to do something about those abs," she recounted. "I was like, let me talk to the makeup artist and I was like, 'This is how you fill it in and make the shades so he's got nice sexy abs.' And he was like, 'I don't need no makeup on my stomach, I'm gonna do these push-ups. I've got these sit-up.' "

"And the next thing I know, he's doing all these crunches and push-ups and I'm like, 'Nah, that's not gonna work, Now, look, let me show you how to airbrush your abs in like this,' " the comedienne jested. The "Like a Boss" star then praised her man, "But no, he looks good. He looks good."

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of the 2019 movie "The Kitchen". Their friendship, however, did not turn romantic until the start of the coronavirus lockdown during which they enjoyed a virtual date. She later confirmed their romance in the August episode of Steve-O's "Wild Ride" podcast.

"I am in a relationship," she confessed at that time. "This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f**ked one, but this is my first time dating one. Being in a relationship with one." She further explained, "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood! I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship."

In October, the "Night School" actress shut down rumors of them parting ways by gushing over the Grammy-winning rapper during an interview with Extra's Rachel Lindsay. "I feel like it's gonna work. I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever," she shared.

"We laugh all the time. He's actually really funny. I'm like, 'You should do this comedy movie with me.' He's like, 'I don't want to exploit our relationship,' " she continued raving. "And I'm like, 'Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!' "