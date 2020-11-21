 
 

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
Instagram
Celebrity

Joining forces with Project Angel Food, the Queen frontman has filmed a new PSA to give the charity a boosta, and will also appear in a virtual event for the company.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Queen frontman Adam Lambert has joined forces with bosses at Project Angel Food to help families in need over America's Thanksgiving holiday.

The "If I Had You" singer and his Feel Something Foundation have teamed with the organisation, which delivers meals to the sick and homebound. Volunteers also provide medically-tailored meals to those living with illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

"A few years ago, I performed a tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food's Angel Awards," Lambert said in a press release. "So they have been on my radar for a while."

  See also...

"When I heard all that Project Angel Food was doing during the COVID pandemic for people with life-threatening illnesses, more specifically for our trans brothers and sisters, LGBTQ+ seniors, people living with HIV/AIDS, and LGBTQ+ people of color; I wanted the Feel Something Foundation to get involved."

Lambert will hand deliver Thanksgiving meals, appear in a virtual event for the company, and he has also filmed a new public service announcement to give the charity a boost.

That aside, it seemed like Lambert had found a new love after alleged split from Javi Costa Polo. The singer caught on camera enjoying a PDA-filled date at a beach in Tulum, Mexico with a mystery guy. The 38-year-old singer locking lips with the seemingly new man in his life. The duo were also seen comfortable with each other during the Tuesday, November 17 outing. They were seen wrapping arms around each other.

You can share this post!

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment
Related Posts
Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Katy Perry Enlisted for 'Can't Cancel Pride' Charity Event

Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Katy Perry Enlisted for 'Can't Cancel Pride' Charity Event

Adam Lambert Comes Clean About Christina Aguilera Tour Plan Hampered by Coronavirus

Adam Lambert Comes Clean About Christina Aguilera Tour Plan Hampered by Coronavirus

Adam Lambert 'So Proud' of Sam Smith for Coming Out as Non-Binary

Adam Lambert 'So Proud' of Sam Smith for Coming Out as Non-Binary

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.