 
 

New Mom Nicki Minaj Promises 'Raw Unfiltered Look' at Her Life in New Docu-Series

The 'Anaconda' femcee announces a new docu-series called 'Unfiltered' about her career and personal life, roughly two months after giving birth to her first child.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper and new mum Nicki Minaj is preparing to lift the curtain on her life on and off the stage for a new docu-series.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker, real name Onika Maraj, will share her story in six 30-minute episodes directed by Michael John Warren, the man behind her two previous TV documentaries, 2010's "My Time Now" and "My Time Again" in 2015.

According to producers, the as-yet-untitled series "will explore Nicki's brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey" and will air on U.S. streaming service HBO Max.

"It's going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can't wait to share it with you," Minaj announced on social media on Friday (20Nov20), as she celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her debut album "Pink Friday".

And Warren insists the project will be one not to miss for devotees of Minaj, who welcomed a son with husband Kenneth Petty in late September.

In a statement, he adds, "I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika."

"I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It's an honour to be entrusted with this dynamic story."

A launch date has yet to be released.

