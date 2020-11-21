 
 

'Wipeout' Contestant Dies After Completing Game Show

'Wipeout' Contestant Dies After Completing Game Show
A male contestant of the revamped game show was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after he tackled the extreme activities and crossed the finish line.

AceShowbiz - A male contestant on the rebooted U.S. game show "Wipeout" has died after tackling the TV obstacle course.

The unidentified participant, who had to pass a medical examination before appearing on air, managed to complete the extreme activities on Wednesday (18Nov20), but needed emergency medical attention after crossing the finish line.

According to TMZ, he was treated for chest pains by on-set paramedics, and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for TV network TBS, on which the revamped reality show is set to air next year (21), told the New York Post, "We are devastated to have learned of his passing, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."

And producers at Endemol Shine North America added to TMZ, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

The new series, co-hosted by wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, comedian Nicole Byer, and model Camille Kostek, is a reboot of the original Wipeout, which previously aired from 2008 to 2014.

It's not the first time a "Wipeout" contestant experienced health issues and later died after competing on the show.

Back in 2009, a contestant complained of knee pain when participating in the first segment of an obstacle course. Producers had him stop and took him to a local hospital before being moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and undergoing several brain surgeries.

The contestant eventually died of a stroke, apparently caused by a rare condition known as antiphospholipid antibody syndrome or APS, two weeks after taking part on the show.

While the "Wipeout" contestant underwent medical examinations before he was cleared for the show, the diagnosis of APS required specialized blood tests.

