Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video

The 'Positions' singer has released an official music video for the second single off her latest album, featuring her as a scientist and a robot among other characters.

Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande dabbles in science in a freshly-released music video for her new single "34+35". The 27-year-old singer/actress plays a scientist, who tries to invent a robotic version of herself, among other characters in the full clip which was debuted on Tuesday, November 17.

The former Nickelodeon alum is nerding out in laboratory, wearing a white coat while seemingly trying to figure out how to bring the robot to life. Ariana also portrays the robot, which lies lifeless on a table until after several failed attempts.

When robot Ari is finally alive, it turns the scientist Ari and other scientists, played by her backing dancers, into the infamous fembots from "Austin Powers". Donning pink fluffy nightgowns, they dance seductively in the lab.

In another scene, the "Rain on Me" singer and her backup dancers wear nude-colored leotards while dropping down into a split and twerking. The said scene has got everyone talking on the Internet, with one social media user gushing, "YEO WHEN ARIANA STARTED TWERKING IN Α SPLIT I LITERALLY LOST IT."

Another fan tweeted, "ariana twerking while doing the splits will forever live in my head rent free." A third one also raved, "ariana twerking in the splits is the hottest thing i've ever witnessed."

"34+35" is the second single lifted off Ariana's sixth and latest studio album "Positions", which was released on October 20 by Republic Records. She co-wrote the song with Albert Stanaj, Courageous Xavier Herrera, Scott Nicholson, Tayla Parx, Victoria Monet and its producers Steven Franks, Peter Lee Johnson and Tommy Brown. The music video was directed by Director X.

"34+35" was preceded by the album's title track and lead single, which arrived on October 23 and debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. The album also landed at the peak of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in its first week.