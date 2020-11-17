 
 

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Acknowledges Justin Bieber as Their 'Love Child'

WENN/Instar/FayesVision/Instar
Celebrity

The former on-screen lovers on The CW's 'The Vampire Diaries' make hilarious comments in response to pictures that show Paul's resemblance to the Canadian pop star.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev have apparently shared the same kind of humor when it came to his uncanny resemblance to Justin Bieber. After a side-by-side throwback photo of the actor and the singer went viral, the former on-screen couple from "The Vampire Diaries" jokingly acknowledged the latter as their "love child."

Initially shared by E! News via Instagram on Saturday, November 14, the picture displayed both men holding a baby. In response to it, Paul jested in a comment section, "He's my son." Nina joined in the fun by responding to his comment, "our love child." Her reply got the 38-year-old actor to throw on a series of hashtags, "#proudparents #wemissyouson #callusback."

Paul and Nina, who portrayed Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert on the series, remain close after their show ended in 2017. Two months earlier, the 31-year-old actress treated her Instagram followers to a reunion photo of them. "hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks," she jested in the September post which also included her co-star's wife Ines de Ramon and their dogs.

  See also...

While the pair seemed to enjoy their friendship, Nina confessed back in 2019 that their relationship did not start smoothly. While speaking to co-stars Candice Accola and Kayla Ewell on their "Directionally Challenged" podcast, she spilled, "Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley."

"We really just didn't get along the first maybe five months of shooting," she continued. "I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?' Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. (But it was) a fine line between love and hate. We despised each other so much, that it read as love."

Despite their tough start, Nina revealed that they became close as time went by. "We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We're probably the closest," she confessed. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

