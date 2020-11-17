 
 

Lena Dunham Committed to Become Mother Through Adoption Post-Painful IVF Journey

After opening up candidly about her infertility due to chronic endometriosis, the 'Girls' creator confesses that she has already made her peace about not having her own biological child.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lena Dunham is considering adoption after baring all about her battle to become a mum in a candid new essay.

The "Girls" creator and star shared all about her experiences with in vitro fertilization and infertility in the piece for Harper's Magazine after revealing she has had her cervix, uterus, and one ovary removed to treat her chronic endometriosis - but she never gave up on motherhood.

And when one doctor gave her hope that eggs from her remaining ovary could be harvested and fertilized, Lena's dream of becoming a mum took shape, but led to a painful journey of hormone injections and surrogacy searches only to ultimately learn that none of the eggs were viable.

In a new interview with People, Lena now reveals she's going down a different route, "I think women often have a keen instinct about what is happening with their own bodies - and I had an instinct that it probably wouldn't work. I had hopes it would, but to be honest, I'd already made my peace about becoming an adoptive mother."

"But then when everyone got so excited about there being this possibility that my one ovary could produce eggs, and with IVF and surrogacy, I could maybe still have a biological child, it pulled me away from what I think I already instinctively knew."

"I decided I am not going to let myself mourn a set of children that weren't ever mine to begin with. Whether it's adoption or foster-to-adopt, I love the idea of becoming a mother in the way that's right for me, and I’m committed to it. And a lot of the work I do on myself now, in therapy and sobriety, is making sure I deal with my past trauma."

The 34-year-old actress concluded, "I push myself toward the best version of adulthood I know, so I know that I'm going into motherhood with the greatest set of tools that I can possibly have."

