Jeff Ross Slaps Statutory Rape Accuser With Defamation Lawsuit
An attorney for the comedian claims that Jessica Radtke's 'own father, mother, brother, ex-fiance, former best friends and others have documented proof of her lying' about her allegations.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Comedian Jeff Ross has fired back at the woman who has accused him of statutory rape by filing a defamation suit against her.

Jessica Radtke made headlines earlier this year when she alleged she had a sexual relationship with Ross in 1999 - when she was just 15.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Ross admits he and his accuser worked together at a New York comedy club, and he did have a consensual relationship with her, but not until 2002, when she was an adult.

Ross denied her claims back in June and now he's suing Radtke, alleging she has been trying to ruin his reputation since 2017, and her story about underage sex is all made up.

He claims she created a Facebook page in late 2019, called 'Iwas15hewas33', which she used to defame him and get attention. Ross also dubbed the claims was only an outgrowth of the accuser's campaign to discredit him.

"To make her false allegations as salacious as possible, Radtke also falsely accused Ross of frequently having unprotected sex with her while she was underage and claimed Ross proposed to marry her," the suit reads.

His attorney at Freedman and Taitelman tells TMZ, "Jeff Ross has been defamed by a serial accuser for financial gain. Her own father, mother, brother, ex-fiance, former best friends and others have documented proof of her lying and are supporting Jeff in this case. This lawsuit will clear Jeff's name and hopefully stop others from continuing to be wrongfully accused by the defendant."

