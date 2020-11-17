 
 

Brian May Struggles to Understand Why Almost Half of America Still Voted for Donald Trump

Brian May Struggles to Understand Why Almost Half of America Still Voted for Donald Trump
Instagram/WENN/Instar
Celebrity

When sharing his two cents on the U.S. general election, the lead guitarist of Queen admits he is left dumbfounded that there are people who actually want more of the POTUS' leadership.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Queen rocker Brian May has been left dumbfounded by the U.S. general election, because he cannot believe 70 million Americans voted for Donald Trump.

Many expected Democrat Joe Biden to win by a landslide, but the vote dragged on for five days before a winner was declared - and it was so close in many states, the current leader is refusing to concede until all legal matters surrounding the balloting have been completed.

President Trump has even suggested the contest was rigged in an attempt to unseat him.

May has taken to social media to share his thoughts about the election, confessing, "I've spent a lot of time in the States, so I have a little bit of understanding - not enough understanding to make me even have a clue what happened in this recent election."

  See also...

"It seems to me there are good people on both sides - this is indisputable. Between Republicans and Democrats, there's enormous polarization, and the country is split down the two, and not in a very amicable way. But there are definitely good people on both sides, and I don't think anyone can dispute that. And the other indisputable thing is there's a lot of skullduggery going on...

"To us over here (in the U.K.), almost to a man, we were shocked that almost half of America could look at what Donald Trump has done over the last four years and like it and actually want more of it. I mean, to us, it's almost impossible to understand that. And this is where you guys can start to hate me."

"But what I'm telling you is based on the information that we have been fed, that was an inescapable conclusion. It seemed, from the way it was painted and the media that we tune in to, that the man constantly lied and bullied and cheated and made a complete disgrace of himself. But still, 70 million people went, 'Okay, he's a good man'."

You can share this post!

Russell Simmons Eluded a Rape Lawsuit Thanks to Statute of Limitations

'DWTS' Semi-Finals Recap: 2 Pairs Are Sent Home in Double Elimination
Related Posts
Brian May Believes His Heart Attack Was Caused by Covid-19

Brian May Believes His Heart Attack Was Caused by Covid-19

Queen Guitarist Brian May Wants No Sympathies After Confessing About Heart Attack Scare

Queen Guitarist Brian May Wants No Sympathies After Confessing About Heart Attack Scare

Brian May 'Can't Walk' After Getting Injured in Garden

Brian May 'Can't Walk' After Getting Injured in Garden

Brian May 'Angry and Sad' for Medical Workers Risking Their Lives Without Proper Protection

Brian May 'Angry and Sad' for Medical Workers Risking Their Lives Without Proper Protection

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results