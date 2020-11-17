 
 

Russell Simmons Eluded a Rape Lawsuit Thanks to Statute of Limitations

Russell Simmons Eluded a Rape Lawsuit Thanks to Statute of Limitations
Faced with multiple allegations of rape and sexual abuse since 2017, the rap mogul and entrepreneur remains adamant that he 'never had a sexual encounter that was not consensual or lawful.'

AceShowbiz - Rap mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons has one less rape allegation to worry about after a judge in Los Angeles ruled the complaint against him fell outside the statute of limitations.

The unnamed woman filed a $10 million (£7.6 million) suit against Simmons in March, 2018 alleging sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The music producer denied her claims, insisting they amounted to nothing more than an extortion attempt.

Last week, ends November 13, Judge Mark H. Epstein granted the defendant's motion and ruled events from an alleged incident in 1988 could no longer force a case.

The chairman and CEO of Rush Communications still faces multiple allegations of rape and sexual abuse, while three of the women who have accused him of sexual harassment have opened up about their experiences in a HBO Max documentary.

"On the Record", which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in January, features Drew Dixon and her fellow accusers Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.

Dixon has alleged Simmons raped her at his apartment in Manhattan, New York after offering her a job at his Def Jam Records label. She was one of the first women to expose the businessman's alleged bad behaviour in a New York Times article in 2017.

Simmons has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against him, stating: "I have never had a sexual encounter that was not consensual or lawful. Ever."

