Adam Driver Accosts John Oliver for 'Strange' Obsession With Him in 'Last Week Tonight' Skit

Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver has confronted comedian and TV host John Oliver for repeatedly mentioning him during episodes of his award-winning show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver".

Oliver recapped the year during Sunday, November 15 night's season finale episode of his satirical news show, which featured a segment in which the funny man noted he spent the year "demanding that Adam Driver demolish me, crush my larynx."

The moment was interrupted by the actor, who appeared on the programme via FaceTime to face off with the TV personality.

"This thing you've been doing that's either sexual or violent... This strange, strange bit that for some reason you've pulled me into. What is it?" Driver asked in the skit. "When you first started doing it, it was easy for me to shrug it off."

Oliver repeatedly interrupted the "Marriage Story" star with quips like, "Especially with those shoulders, I bet."

"Stop talking!" Driver jokingly snapped back. "Do you realize, over this past year, what you've asked me to do to you? 'Collapse on your chest.' 'Tie your fingers in a square knot.' 'Step on your throat.' 'Shatter your knees.' 'Pull your heart out through your ear'... What's wrong with you? You realize we're strangers, right? I don't know you... I'm sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I'm going to punch a hole in you like a 'Marriage Story' (Driver's film) wall."

The actor then poked fun at the thrilled Brit, calling him "a hollow-boned Mr. Bean cosplayer" and an "under-baked gingerbread boy," before declaring the skit "over" as he signed off.