 
 

'Come Away' Director Saddened by Destructive Reviews From Racial Bigots

'Come Away' Director Saddened by Destructive Reviews From Racial Bigots
Relativity Media
Movie

Brenda Chapman shares her thoughts on the negative comments from reviewers who have not seen the film yet criticized the casting of non-white actors to play the literary favorites.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Brenda Chapman has blasted critics of her groundbreaking new movie "Come Away".

The film imagines "Peter Pan" and "Alice in Wonderland" - from Lewis Carroll's classic tale - as siblings who are part of a multi-racial family, with their parents played by Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

However, Chapman, who also helmed Pixar's "Brave", has fired back at negative comments from reviewers who have not seen the film yet criticised the casting of non-white actors to play the literary favourites.

"It just made me sad, like so much of our society these days, the last four years," the director told IndieWire of the ignorant, uneducated responses to "Come Away". "It just makes me sad that we haven't risen above all this."

  See also...

Brenda added: "People are people and we all have our hopes and dreams and disappointments, and to have someone just purposely go out because they're racial bigots to destroy something, it's just hateful and it just makes me sad."

While Chapman admitted she initially skipped past David's name at the start of the casting process, because of the film's historically white context, she soon realised she had an opportunity to break barriers with colour-blind casting.

"Then I sort of went back to his name like, 'Wait a minute, why not?' And then, going through the story in my mind, it was like, I don't need to change anything. It would open up the story so much more."

She added: "I didn't choose David for political reasons, I chose him because I thought he was the best person to play Jack, because he's got such a warmth and a presence on screen that it just felt like I looked at the story and I thought this would just add so much depth to it. It was an artistic choice."

You can share this post!

Alan Ruck Grateful to Be Alive After Contracting Potentially Lethal Hot Tub Disease

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors
Related Posts
'Come Away' Trailer: Is Angelina Jolie the White Queen in Peter Pan and Alice Crossover Film?

'Come Away' Trailer: Is Angelina Jolie the White Queen in Peter Pan and Alice Crossover Film?

First Look at Angelina Jolie in 'Peter Pan' and 'Alice in Wonderland' Prequel Movie Surfaces

First Look at Angelina Jolie in 'Peter Pan' and 'Alice in Wonderland' Prequel Movie Surfaces

Report: Angelina Jolie Bails Out of Peter Pan Prequel Movie, Leaves It in Limbo

Report: Angelina Jolie Bails Out of Peter Pan Prequel Movie, Leaves It in Limbo

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo May Play a Couple in 'Peter Pan'/'Alice in Wonderland' Prequel

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo May Play a Couple in 'Peter Pan'/'Alice in Wonderland' Prequel

Most Read
Charlie Hunnam Has Not Had the Chance to Regret Turning Down 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'
Movie

Charlie Hunnam Has Not Had the Chance to Regret Turning Down 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

Ludacris Under Fire for 'Propaganda' Film 'The Ride' About Real-Life White Supremacist

Ludacris Under Fire for 'Propaganda' Film 'The Ride' About Real-Life White Supremacist

Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It

Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It

Chris Pratt to Return as Star-Lord for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt to Return as Star-Lord for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Michael Angarano and Fiancee Maya Erskine Join Forces for Road Trip Movie

Michael Angarano and Fiancee Maya Erskine Join Forces for Road Trip Movie

'The Batman' Facing New Setback as Stuntman Tests Positive for Covid-19

'The Batman' Facing New Setback as Stuntman Tests Positive for Covid-19

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Gerard Butler's 'The Plane' Back on Track After Being Dropped Due to Insurance Issues

Gerard Butler's 'The Plane' Back on Track After Being Dropped Due to Insurance Issues

Sylvester Stallone Officially Added to 'The Suicide Squad'

Sylvester Stallone Officially Added to 'The Suicide Squad'

David Fincher Trashes 'Joker' as a 'Betrayal of the Mentally Ill'

David Fincher Trashes 'Joker' as a 'Betrayal of the Mentally Ill'

'Come Away' Director Saddened by Destructive Reviews From Racial Bigots

'Come Away' Director Saddened by Destructive Reviews From Racial Bigots