Jameela Jamil: Second Suicide Attempt Made Me Get Rid of My Filter Despite Mixed Reactions Online
The 'Good Place' actress says she never holds back whenever she speaks on social media despite the mixed responses following her second suicide attempt in 2012.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jameela Jamil has opened up about her 2012 suicide attempt, revealing it was the second time she "tried" to end her life.

"The Good Place" actress got candid about the traumatic experience during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show, telling the star and her daughter, Willow Smith, she suffered a "nervous breakdown."

"It was the second time I tried (to end my life) and I thought, 'Well, I'm just gonna do it again if something huge doesn't change - if everything doesn't change,' " she shared. "And so I decided to try and figure out my trauma, what had taken me to this low point."

Jameela explained she "realised, after seeking help, I had very severe depression and that my depression was caused by repressed rage."

"Upon realising that, I was like, 'Okay, I have to just completely change everything'... And so I decided to just get rid of my filter, to mixed results on the Internet, and I decided to never hold anything in ever again."

The star, who often speaks candidly about her mental health struggles, went on to describe the subsequent years as her "personal journey to try to not kill myself again," and insisted the experience taught her not to overwork herself.

"I wasn't able to lie down and sleep. I was also a DJ, so I was deejaying all night... working myself to the bone because also, as a woman, you're always told that you have a sprint, not marathon, and so you never say no to a job," she said.

"You never say no to an opportunity. I was working myself to death. Everything was falling apart and I think I just reached my limit. Everyone has a limit of how much s**t you can eat in this world and my cup of s**t runneth over and so I was like, 'What is the point? I'm not contributing anything to anyone. Everyone would be better off without me.' "

