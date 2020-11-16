 
 

Prince Harry Cheers on J.J. Chalmers With Surprise Video on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

TV

Popping up on the BBC show, the Duke of Sussex voices his genuine appreciation of what the Invictus Games medallist has achieved since losing two fingers during a bomb blast in 2011.

  Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry stunned viewers of hit U.K. show "Strictly Come Dancing" on Saturday, November 14 when he appeared on TV to cheer on a pal.

The Duke of Sussex made the surprise cameo on the BBC programme to give Invictus Games medallist J.J. Chalmers a boost as he prepared to dance with his partner Amy Dowden.

"We've got somebody here who wants to see you," Dowden told Chalmers during a training session, as the Duke of Sussex appeared onscreen with a video message.

"When I first met J.J. he was a shell of himself, but then to see you shine through Invictus and feel like yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey," Harry said. "I'm so genuinely proud. You're not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing."

Chalmers lost two fingers during a bomb blast in 2011, while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan. Three years later, he captained a cycling team to gold at the Invictus Games.

Paying tribute to his royal mentor, Chalmers said, "The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I would not have had that catalyst moment to change my life forever. You know that your vision going into the games was to take this cohort of individuals and send them off so that they could have an impact on society."

Harry then joked, poking fun of Chalmers' new look, "You're definitely having an impact on society, especially when you're wearing those tight blue shorts!"

Prince Harry Urges Americans to Reject Hate Speech and Online Negativity Ahead of November Election

Prince Harry Calls Out Those Not Fighting to End Systemic Racism: You're Part of the Problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Ex-Gang Members to Volunteer at L.A. Bakery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Unveil Their Real World in New Biography

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner
'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals

Emma Corrin Hospitalized After Falling Sick Following Swimming Pool Scene in 'The Crown'

John Mellencamp Is 'Terribly Excited' to Know Daughter Teddi Exited 'RHOBH'

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special Debuts First Trailer

Mark Stanley to Play King of England in Jodie Turner-Smith's New Tudor Drama Series

Josh O'Connor Felt Awful for Terrifying Emma Corrin in Angry Charles and Diana Scenes

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year

Patricia Dempsey Describes 'Grey's Anatomy' Return as 'Healing Process'

Katy Perry, Pink, BTS and More Tapped for Disney Christmas Singalong

Prince Harry Cheers on J.J. Chalmers With Surprise Video on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

