 
 

Dave Stewart Told Katy Perry Not to Try Too Hard After Debut Album Flop

Dave Stewart Told Katy Perry Not to Try Too Hard After Debut Album Flop
WENN
Music

The Eurythmics star recalls the 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker reaching out to him to seek help to produce a hit after her Christian rock-inspired album flopped.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry's breakout hit "I Kissed a Girl" was inspired by a conversation with Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

The British star reveals he worked with the relatively unknown Perry at his studio in Surrey, England, and it was during that period he urged her to write the 2008 single from her album, "One of the Boys".

According to Stewart, the singer was looking to kickstart her pop career after her first solo album, the Christian rock-inspired "Katy Hudson", was a commercial failure.

She turned to the "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" star in hopes of producing a hit - but, according to Stewart, she was trying too hard to strike gold.

  See also...

"You know a lot of young songwriters, they start off trying to write a song about the world and they try to fit everything into the song," he tells Deep Hidden Meaning Radio With Nile Rodgers on Apple Music 1.

"And I said, 'You should just write about whatever you're feeling and things that happened that blew your mind.' "

Perry allegedly quickly shot back, "I kissed a girl and I liked it," to which he told the star, "You're talking my language there!"

"I Kissed a Girl" has gone on to become the 10th best-selling single of the 21st century.

Ten years later in a 2018 interview, she regretted the stereotypes in the song. "We've really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years," she told Glamour. "We've come a long way. Bisexuality wasn't as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve."

You can share this post!

Little Richard's Stage Costumes Put Under Hammer
Related Posts
Katy Perry, Pink, BTS and More Tapped for Disney Christmas Singalong

Katy Perry, Pink, BTS and More Tapped for Disney Christmas Singalong

Katy Perry Faces Backlash for Consoling Family Members Who Support Donald Trump

Katy Perry Faces Backlash for Consoling Family Members Who Support Donald Trump

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Encouraging Message

Katy Perry Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Encouraging Message

Most Read
Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video
Music

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Eddie Van Halen's Son Announces Tribute Song for Late Father

Eddie Van Halen's Son Announces Tribute Song for Late Father

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

Clint Black and Wife Announce New Duet Following 'The Masked Singer' Elimination

Clint Black and Wife Announce New Duet Following 'The Masked Singer' Elimination

Lzzy Hale Calls 'The Magic of Christmas Day' Collaboration With Dee Snider 'Insanely Epic'

Lzzy Hale Calls 'The Magic of Christmas Day' Collaboration With Dee Snider 'Insanely Epic'

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Reveals How Aaron Dessner Played Big Part in Early Release of 'Folklore'

Niall Horan Descends Into 'Toxic' Songwriting Phase During Lockdown

Niall Horan Descends Into 'Toxic' Songwriting Phase During Lockdown

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country