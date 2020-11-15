Sienna Miller Abandons Her Novel as She Struggles to Find Inspiration During Lockdown

WENN Celebrity

The '21 Bridges' actress opens up about giving up her 'grand plans of writing a novel' during the coronavirus lockdown as she's struggling to find inspiration.

AceShowbiz - Sienna Miller is glad to be back before cameras after abandoning plans to write her first novel during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress committed to putting pen to paper when the pandemic shut down filming, but found inspiration difficult as her time off became "a perpetual snow day."

"I haven't worked for a year and I'm currently in London shooting Anatomy of a Scandal, which is amazing considering we are still in a lockdown here," the "Alfie" star tells the SAG Foundation's Conversations. "It's really relieving to be back on a set and in that collaboration."

"It was really surreal. I had grand plans (during lockdown) of writing a novel! It was fun at first. It was like a perpetual snow day that eventually became very tedious and I realised how much I get from the nourishment of creating with other people. To go and say words that weren't your own was a relief if nothing else."

Sienna Miller was last seen on the big screen last year in "21 Bridges", sharing screen with Chadwick Boseman. On TV, she starred on miniseries "The Loudest Voice". Her next movie "Wander Darkly" is due in December after premiering at Sundance Film Festival early this year.

In September, the actress paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman while applauding him for taking a pay cut to make sure she was properly compensated.

"He produced 21 Bridges, and had been really active in trying to get me to do it," she opened up. "I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way'. And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for."

"It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced," she continued. "That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.' "