Sons of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses and Metallica Stars Form Band and Debut First Single

The sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo, and Scott Weiland announce their band Suspect208 and offer the first taste of their music with a single called 'Long Awaited'.

Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Slash and Metallica star Robert Trujillo's sons have formed a new group with the late Scott Weiland's kid.

Suspect208 dropped their debut single, Long Awaited, on Friday (13Nov20).

London Hudson, Slash's 18-year-old son, announced the group on Instagram by posting a picture of himself, Tye Trujillo, and Noah Weiland along with guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

"Me and the boys from @suspect208 released our first single 'Long Awaited,' " he wrote. "Out everywhere now! Link in bio, check it out, we got more s**t coming soon!"

London Hudson also has another band, playing in Classless Act along with Niko Tsangaris. They opened for London's famous dad on a 2018 tour.

London explained in an interview why he chose drums instead of picking up guitar like his father. "I don't want to live in his shadow, when I started playing in the band. That's the main reason I don't play guitar or stringed instruments," so he said.

Meanwhile, Tye Trujillo previously performed live with Korn and Suicidal Tendencies.

In a 2016 interview, Robert Trujillo said he never forced Tye to follow in his footsteps. "I always felt that if he wanted to embrace an instrument, great; I'd try to help him with it." In another interview, he gushed about his son being "an amazing bass player and a really great writer. The bass lines that he's writing and the riffs, I'm like, 'Man, I wish I had written that.' "