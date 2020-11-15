 
 

Sons of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses and Metallica Stars Form Band and Debut First Single

Sons of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses and Metallica Stars Form Band and Debut First Single
Instagram
Music

The sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo, and Scott Weiland announce their band Suspect208 and offer the first taste of their music with a single called 'Long Awaited'.

  • Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Slash and Metallica star Robert Trujillo's sons have formed a new group with the late Scott Weiland's kid.

Suspect208 dropped their debut single, Long Awaited, on Friday (13Nov20).

London Hudson, Slash's 18-year-old son, announced the group on Instagram by posting a picture of himself, Tye Trujillo, and Noah Weiland along with guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

"Me and the boys from @suspect208 released our first single 'Long Awaited,' " he wrote. "Out everywhere now! Link in bio, check it out, we got more s**t coming soon!"

  See also...

London Hudson also has another band, playing in Classless Act along with Niko Tsangaris. They opened for London's famous dad on a 2018 tour.

London explained in an interview why he chose drums instead of picking up guitar like his father. "I don't want to live in his shadow, when I started playing in the band. That's the main reason I don't play guitar or stringed instruments," so he said.

Meanwhile, Tye Trujillo previously performed live with Korn and Suicidal Tendencies.

In a 2016 interview, Robert Trujillo said he never forced Tye to follow in his footsteps. "I always felt that if he wanted to embrace an instrument, great; I'd try to help him with it." In another interview, he gushed about his son being "an amazing bass player and a really great writer. The bass lines that he's writing and the riffs, I'm like, 'Man, I wish I had written that.' "

You can share this post!

Paris Jackson Sympathizes With Reporters Despite intrusion Into Her Privacy

Sienna Miller Abandons Her Novel as She Struggles to Find Inspiration During Lockdown
Most Read
The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney