Anya Taylor-Joy Always Slept With Her Windows Open as Kid
The 'Queen's Gambit' actress talks about her obsession as a child, revealing that she had a crush on Peter Pan and always left her windows open at night.

  • Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Anya Taylor-Joy had such a crush on Peter Pan as a kid she slept with her windows open in the hope the boy who never grew up would swoop in.

"The Queen's Gambit" star reveals J.M. Barrie's literary hero was her first love.

"It's still ongoing," Anya tells U.S. daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson of her obsession with Pan. "I did (leave the windows open) when I was a kid... I did that for months. I was convinced he was coming."

In the Barrie tale, Peter Pan visits the Darling kids by flying into their bedroom via a window.

But Peter's not the only British boy in a book who has had a big impact on Anya's life - another one helped her learn English when she moved to the U.K. from Argentina, when she was six.

"I just because enamoured with reading," she remembers. "There was this library in my school and I so desperately wanted to be able to access that world. So my uncle taught me to read, reading Harry Potter books, so those people were my first friends really."

"I was also very well versed in spells from a very young age," she previously explained.

Her unusual introduction to English has helped her in her film career as one of her first roles was in Robert Eggers' 2015 supernatural horror "The Witch".

Anya Taylor-Joy was last seen on the big screen early this year in a Jane Austen adaptation called "Emma". Her new movie "Here Are the Young Men" premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh but hasn't got a cinema release. She is also tapped for superhero film "The New Mutants", psychological horror "Last Night in Soho", and historical revenge "The Northman".

