 
 

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country

Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She's Not Truly Country
WENN
Music

The 'I Could Use a Love Song' crooner has responded to the internet trolls finding fault with her multiple triumphs at the recent Country Music Association Awards.

  • Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris has slammed critics insisting she isn't truly a country music artist.

The 29-year-old musician won three awards at the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards this week (begs09Nov20), including Female Vocalist of the Year, but that hasn't stopped trolls questioning whether she's deserving of the victory.

Taking to her Twitter page, the "GIRL" star fired back at the negativity, insisting she "still can get hurt when people claim I'm 'not country,' " and insisting the recognition from the organisation means more than the words of a handful of haters.

  See also...

"When I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who's already pioneered the genre," she penned, adding, "Thank you for accepting me."

Maren also picked up the Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Bones" at the ceremony, and was also a performer at the CMAs, which took place at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee in front of a live, socially-distanced audience filled with nominees and their guests.

During her acceptance speech at the CMAs, Maren Morris shone a light on black female country musicians Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer. "There are so many amazing black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they're gonna come after me, they've come before me, but you've made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre," she said.

You can share this post!

System of a Down Get Death Threats for Supporting Armenia

Chris Pratt to Return as Star-Lord for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Related Posts
Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

Maren Morris Pays Tribute to BLM Activists in New Protest Song

Maren Morris Pays Tribute to BLM Activists in New Protest Song

Maren Morris Spills How She Dealt With Postpartum Depression Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Maren Morris Spills How She Dealt With Postpartum Depression Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Most Read
The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney