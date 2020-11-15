 
 

Chris Pratt to Return as Star-Lord for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is expected to reprise his role as the leader of Marvel's space ragtag crew in the upcoming fourth 'Thor' movie installment.

  Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt will reprise his Star-Lord character for the latest "Thor" movie, according to Variety reports.

The actor originated the character for the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, and he shot scenes with "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth in Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame".

He'll reteam with Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman in "Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi.

The film is set for release in February, 2022.

The plot is still kept under wraps, but former Batman star Christian Bale is added to the cast ensemble as the main baddie. The movie is expected to be based on the graphic novel "The Mighty Thor", which sees Jane Foster battling breast cancer and turning into the female version of Thor.

Portman confirmed it, "I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth previously said, "The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We've had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We've got our work cut out for us." He added, "We've got a fantastic slew of actor's in there, and cast and crew."

