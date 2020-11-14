 
 

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'The Montel Williams Show' host is baffled that people are still obsessed with his past romantic relationship with the vice president elect, wondering if there's sexism to it.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kamala Harris' past dating history has been brought back to light in the wake of Joe Biden and Harris' win in the recent election. While many have highlighted the story of the former California senator as the first Asian-American, African-American and female to be voted as vice president, some others were busy reminding that she used to date Montel Williams.

On Friday, November 13, social media was abuzz with throwback photos of Harris and Williams as a couple back in 2001. At the time, the then-lovers attended a charity event, the Eighth Annual Race to Erase MS in Los Angeles, with the TV host's daughter Ashley. The actor placed one of his hands around Harris' waist in the images.

Tweet About Montel Williams and Kamala Harris' Dating History

A Twitter user posted pictures of Montel Williams and Kamala Harris as a couple in 2001.

While this might be the first time for some people to hear about this juicy info, Williams actually already confirmed it one year ago that he was indeed in a relationship with the vice president elect more than 20 years ago. The fact that people are still obsessed with their dating history is irritating Williams, who took to Twitter to scoff at the talks.

  See also...

"@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?" he tweeted on Friday, November 13. Showing his support for Harris, he continued, "I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

The former "The Montel Williams Show" host went on asking people to move on from that narrative and pay attention to a more important issue. "It's not new and it's not news," he wrote, adding, "I'm focused on something that actually matters - bringing a 29 year old Marine, @freetrevorreed home. If you want to help, follow @freetrevorreed."

Montel Williams' Tweet

Williams reacted to his resurfaced dating photos with Harris.

Williams and Harris dated after he divorced his second wife Grace Morley, a burlesque dancer whom he married in 1992, in 2000. He went on to marry Tara Fowler, an American Airlines flight attendant, in 2007.

As for Harris, she married Douglas Emhoff in 2014. They have no children together, but Harris is a stepmother to Emhoff's two children from his previous marriage to film producer Kerstin Emhoff.

You can share this post!

John Mellencamp Is 'Terribly Excited' to Know Daughter Teddi Exited 'RHOBH'

Ludacris Under Fire for 'Propaganda' Film 'The Ride' About Real-Life White Supremacist
Related Posts
Montel Williams Hospitalized After Falling Ill at Gym

Montel Williams Hospitalized After Falling Ill at Gym

Most Read
G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son
Celebrity

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Back Together? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Get Cozy While Celebrating 1-Year Engagement Anniversary

Back Together? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Get Cozy While Celebrating 1-Year Engagement Anniversary