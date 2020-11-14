Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Montel Williams Show' host is baffled that people are still obsessed with his past romantic relationship with the vice president elect, wondering if there's sexism to it.

AceShowbiz - Kamala Harris' past dating history has been brought back to light in the wake of Joe Biden and Harris' win in the recent election. While many have highlighted the story of the former California senator as the first Asian-American, African-American and female to be voted as vice president, some others were busy reminding that she used to date Montel Williams.

On Friday, November 13, social media was abuzz with throwback photos of Harris and Williams as a couple back in 2001. At the time, the then-lovers attended a charity event, the Eighth Annual Race to Erase MS in Los Angeles, with the TV host's daughter Ashley. The actor placed one of his hands around Harris' waist in the images.

A Twitter user posted pictures of Montel Williams and Kamala Harris as a couple in 2001.

While this might be the first time for some people to hear about this juicy info, Williams actually already confirmed it one year ago that he was indeed in a relationship with the vice president elect more than 20 years ago. The fact that people are still obsessed with their dating history is irritating Williams, who took to Twitter to scoff at the talks.

"@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?" he tweeted on Friday, November 13. Showing his support for Harris, he continued, "I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

The former "The Montel Williams Show" host went on asking people to move on from that narrative and pay attention to a more important issue. "It's not new and it's not news," he wrote, adding, "I'm focused on something that actually matters - bringing a 29 year old Marine, @freetrevorreed home. If you want to help, follow @freetrevorreed."

Williams reacted to his resurfaced dating photos with Harris.

Williams and Harris dated after he divorced his second wife Grace Morley, a burlesque dancer whom he married in 1992, in 2000. He went on to marry Tara Fowler, an American Airlines flight attendant, in 2007.

As for Harris, she married Douglas Emhoff in 2014. They have no children together, but Harris is a stepmother to Emhoff's two children from his previous marriage to film producer Kerstin Emhoff.