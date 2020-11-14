Taylor Swift: Dating Joe Alwyn Makes My Life Feel More Real and Less Like Storyline in Tabloids

WENN Celebrity

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker talks about her romance with actor boyfriend and how he handles her fame during a new magazine interview with Paul McCartney.

Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn is relaxed about her fame.

The singer has been linked to many A-list stars including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston but, speaking with superstar Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine, she admits he "absolutely" understands her lifestyle.

Discussing her song "Peace", taken from her 2020 album "Folklore", she shared the tune is "rooted in my personal life," explaining, "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."

"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalise things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

When The Beatles star asked if her partner can "sympathise with that and understand" her fame, Taylor insisted, "Oh, absolutely... I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."