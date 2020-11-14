 
 

John Legend Hits Back at Mark Cuban for Urging Donations to Food Banks Over Democratic Campaigns

The 'All of Me' hitmaker and the 'Shark Tank' star are arguing on social media over whether to buy food for the people in need or to fund political campaigns.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend took aim at billionaire Mark Cuban's suggestion that people should donate money to local food banks instead of the highly-contested Senate run-off races in Georgia.

The double contest set for 5 January (21) is expected to be a political showdown as the balance of power is on the line, with the races determining if Republicans will maintain a majority in the Senate or if Democrats take control by a 50-50 margin, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote

Amid the political face-off, the "Shark Tank" star suggested money that will be funding four different Senate campaigns would be better spent on those in need amid the pandemic.

"For those considering donating to Reps or Dems in the Georgia Senate run-offs, can you please re-consider and donate that money to your local foodbank and organizations that can help those without food or shelter," the 62-year-old wrote. "Lets (sic) put Americans in need above Politics."

However, his comments weren't well-received by the "All of Me" star, who argued, "the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation.

"We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn't sufficient," added John.

While he insisted he'll be donating to both political organisations and non-profits, Mark stated there are "no diminished returns when it comes to feeding the hungry" and backed charitable organisations. But the "Bigger Love" singer noted, "We need big spending that only governments can do at scale" to help those in need.

"I believe the Democrats will do more to help the country recover," he stated. "Period. I don't think it's even close... I don't know if we've reached the point of diminishing returns for donating to the runoffs in Georgia. It's hard to know."

He wasn't the only star critical of Mark - comedian Tom Arnold also slammed the businessman, writing, "WE are the party of feeding people... WE will use all of our money to flip the Senate so people get all the food all the time. Thats (sic) how WE put Americans above Politics Mark Cuban."

